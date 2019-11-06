Replaced By Player English Français Floor Wide Player Headline Politics Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Democrat Richard Neal Meet in Ottawa

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Richard Neal, chair of the U.S. House ways and means committee, comment briefly ahead of their meeting in Ottawa about the progress of ratifying the new North American free trade deal.

The agreement was signed between Canada, the United States and Mexico on November 30, 2018, after 14 months of intense negotiations, but only Mexico has ratified it. Canada has maintained it will move in tandem with the U.S. to implement the new NAFTA, but the deal has been stalled in the American congress. (November 6, 2019) (no interpretation)